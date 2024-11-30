KUALA LUMPUR, November 30 – Parti Pribumi Bersatu party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin suggested that all Bumiputera non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should come together under one roof.

This is to ensure a more effective rollout in terms of providing aid, driving social changes as well as developing communities.

The former Malaysia prime minister at a press conference following his policy speech at the Bersatu’s seventh annual general meeting (AGM) said that Bumiputera NGOs should learn from the Chinese community, which has many sub-ethnic groups but managed to function as one.

“So, I’m taking that example to suggest an umbrella body where all existing NGOs that have the same interests although they are in different fields be it in education, economy, social or religion to come together so that their work can be more effective.

“So that we can come under the same structural roof which has its own leadership structure while adhering to the Societies Act.

“And one that is not temporary or ad hoc,” Muhyiddin said.

He assured the NGOs that this will not affect their existing roles, and he is ready to meet up with the NGOs leaders to discuss it further.

“This is just my suggestion, and it’s fully up to the leaders of these NGOs and if they think this is a good idea, we can start working on it

“It might take some time, and I don’t think all of them would agree but we can be the catalyst.

“At the end of the day, even though it could take two to three years, at least there’s one umbrella body to represent the Bumiputera and Malays,” he said.

Previously during his Policy Speech at the AGM, Muhyiddin said that he is positive that if all Bumiputera NGOS come together, it will greatly help them in achieving their objectives.