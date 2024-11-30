SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — At Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s seventh annual general meeting (AGM) today, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin vowed to lead the party until it regains control of Putrajaya in the 16th general election (GE16).

Addressing over a thousand delegates, Muhyiddin acknowledged that much work lies ahead as the party prepares for the next election.

“All members of Bersatu’s supreme leadership council, including myself, have crucial work ahead and important responsibilities to fulfil in the years to come.

“I pledge to carry the mandate entrusted to me by Bersatu members and the grassroots, as unanimously agreed upon at last year’s AGM, to continue my duties as president until we successfully reclaim our position in Putrajaya in GE16, Insha’Allah,” he said in his policy speech.

In a press conference later, he clarified that Bersatu would work alongside its Perikatan Nasional coalition partners to achieve this mission.

Following Bersatu’s recent party elections, Muhyiddin reminded members to stay united.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be divided or turn against one another. We must not fall victim to those who stir conflict, falsely claiming there are factions or camps within our party. The idea that there are groups seeking to weaken or divide us is pure nonsense,” he said.

“I will never condone such nonsense within our party,” he added.

Muhyiddin emphasised that Bersatu is the party of hope for both the people and the nation.

“Those across the divide can no longer be trusted to carry the torch for religion, race, and country, especially when they align themselves with parties whose goals are fundamentally at odds.

“Even though they share the same bed, their dreams are different,” he said.