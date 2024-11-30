SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has assured non-Malay communities in Malaysia that their rights, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, will continue to be upheld should the party form a future administration in Putrajaya.

Addressing over a thousand delegates at the party’s annual general meeting, Muhyiddin emphasised the need to broaden the party’s appeal among non-Malay voters in order to realise its vision of forming a multiracial government.

“I acknowledge that the non-Malay community remains hesitant to support Bersatu. In recent by-elections and state elections, the victories of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional were largely driven by strong support from Malay and Bumiputera voters. While there is some support from non-Malays, it still needs to be strengthened further.

“Therefore, as a party that champions a new nationalism for Malaysia, Bersatu cannot rely solely on Malay and Bumiputera support to form a government. The government formed by Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional will be multiracial.”

“To that end, I want to reassure the Chinese, Indian, Sikh, and other communities in Malaysia: do not worry. Your rights, as outlined in the Federal Constitution, will continue to be upheld. Your welfare as Malaysian citizens will remain protected. Look at our track record when we were in government. Not a single right of the non-Malay communities was taken away or sidelined,” he said in his policy speech.

Muhyiddin then recalled his time as prime minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that his government distributed aid regardless of race or religion.

“My Perikatan Nasional government Cabinet members and I did not consider colour or creed when providing assistance. I never asked whether someone was Malay, Chinese, or Indian before giving aid.

“All citizens were helped, irrespective of racial or religious differences. What is important is that all people in this country respect each other’s rights and dignity, living together in peace and harmony,” he added.