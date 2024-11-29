PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 –– Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday criticised leaders who exploit racial and religious sentiments to draw public attention, describing them as shallow and bereft of ideas.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said that such individuals reflected a narrow mindset, driven by intentions to sow hatred among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“Those who exploit religion and race are not limited to politicians but include businesspeople and academics.

“Their destructive rhetoric stems not from a lack of knowledge or ideas but from a bankruptcy of moral principles and noble values,” he said during the launch of the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI) here yesterday.

Anwar also emphasised the responsibility of young people to critically seek clarity, verify facts, listen to diverse perspectives, and find the best solutions.

“Sometimes, political speeches in this country lack substance, offering no policy discussion or analysis but are filled with hatred,” he said, lamenting the loss of compassion and empathy in society.

Speaking passionately, the prime minister stressed that such shortcomings must be addressed with love, as the country should not harbour weak, corrupt, or dishonest individuals.

“We call for love and unity –– not for exploiting weaknesses, fabricating untruths, or spreading slander. Therefore, I urge all of you to love and safeguard this nation,” Anwar said.

He reiterated that fostering racial sentiments reflected malicious intentions to instil hatred within Malaysia’s multiracial communities.

“In Islam, dakwah (preaching) means correcting and improving with compassion.

“Beloved youths, we must engage in meaningful discourse to advance this nation. With enlightenment and lazatul ma’rifah (delight of knowledge), we can bring prosperity to the country,” he added. –– Bernama