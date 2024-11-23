KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recorded RM2.1 million in summons collections on the first day of its 60 per cent discount offer, held as part of the Two Years of Madani Government (2TM) programme.

Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 24,400 summonses were settled yesterday.

“The three most common offences paid for were traffic obstruction, ignoring traffic signals and speeding,” he said when met today.

Mohd Yusri also urged the public to take advantage of online payment options through the MyBayar PDRM app or the website https://mybayar.rmp.gov.my/en/main.

“There’s no need to queue for long. Simply obtain a QR code coupon from traffic officers stationed along the line to proceed to the counters for traffic summons checks and payments at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre,” he added.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputies also visited the counters earlier today and interacted warmly with the public. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has also proposed extending the discount offer nationwide.

He shared that visitors were pleased and expressed their gratitude to the Madani government for the discounts and conveniences provided during the 2TM programme.

Yesterday, Mohd Yusri said that they had made preparations to ensure the convenience and comfort of visitors. They set up 25 counters for summons checks and payments, including seven special counters, 21 e-payment machines and 520 seats for public waiting.

The summons counters have been a key attraction on the second day of the 2TM programme, themed “Madani di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni.” — Bernama