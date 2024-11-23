KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — At the Defence Ministry’s booth at the Madani government’s second anniversary event, visitors have shared their excitement about seeing their firearm exhibition.

Speaking to Malay Mail, they said it was a chance to get their hands on weapons that would usually only be seen in events such as the Merdeka parade.

Hasrul Alif Husin, 33, said it offers a rare opportunity to expose his children to real-world military equipment — often only seen on TV — like the iconic M16 assault rifle.

“Years ago in school, I was a member of the police cadet corps as part of extra-curricular activities. So I even had the chance to fire it then.

“Now I’m taking my sons to experience it themselves, because they have only seen it on the television watching the Merdeka parade,” he told Malay Mail.

Visitor poses with a military firearm display at the Malaysian Defense Ministry booth during the Two Years of Madani Government (2TM) Programme, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. November 22, 2024 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

An officer on duty at the booth, who wished to remained anonymous, said that a lot of event’s attendees had visited the exhibition.

“There’s no long queue, but they come and go. A lot of them said the rifles are heavy, and then they go out of the line with a smile,” he said.

The exhibition includes assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers, sniper rifles, and other military weapons.

The officer said the M16 weighs about 2.8kg, and can feel heavier if someone not used to carrying it for a long period.

“Come and experience it here, we’ll be open until 6pm,” he said.

The event, which located at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, started yesterday will end tomorrow and runs from 6am to 9pm.