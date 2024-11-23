KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — At the Defence Ministry’s booth at the Madani government’s second anniversary event, visitors have shared their excitement about seeing their firearm exhibition.
Speaking to Malay Mail, they said it was a chance to get their hands on weapons that would usually only be seen in events such as the Merdeka parade.
Hasrul Alif Husin, 33, said it offers a rare opportunity to expose his children to real-world military equipment — often only seen on TV — like the iconic M16 assault rifle.
“Years ago in school, I was a member of the police cadet corps as part of extra-curricular activities. So I even had the chance to fire it then.
“Now I’m taking my sons to experience it themselves, because they have only seen it on the television watching the Merdeka parade,” he told Malay Mail.
An officer on duty at the booth, who wished to remained anonymous, said that a lot of event’s attendees had visited the exhibition.
“There’s no long queue, but they come and go. A lot of them said the rifles are heavy, and then they go out of the line with a smile,” he said.
The exhibition includes assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers, sniper rifles, and other military weapons.
The officer said the M16 weighs about 2.8kg, and can feel heavier if someone not used to carrying it for a long period.
“Come and experience it here, we’ll be open until 6pm,” he said.
The event, which located at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, started yesterday will end tomorrow and runs from 6am to 9pm.
Recommended read:
- At Madani govt event, Muslims get a chance to exchange their old Quran for new, Putrajaya-approved copies
- Lost your SPM cert? Education Ministry can reprint it for you with discount at the Madani govt’s anniversary event
- Is your diamond a dud? At Madani govt’s anniversary, let Mineral Dept test if your bling is the real deal
- Madani govt turns two: From free helmets to jobs fair — what's in store for the anniversary in KLCC?
- What you need to know about: The 60pc discount for traffic fines at the Madani anniversary fair