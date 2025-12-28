PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — BookXcess, Malaysia’s leading bookstore chain known for affordable books, has long been a haven for readers nationwide, attracting book lovers from all walks of life.

Now, the brand has unveiled its boldest venture yet with what is being touted as Southeast Asia’s largest 24-hour bookstore, called The Library by BookXcess, located at the newly opened Sunway Square Mall in Bandar Sunway.

Since its official launch on December 10, the store has drawn steady crowds, particularly students, who roam its aisles, browse and purchase books, and snap Instagram-worthy photos.

Not BookXcess’ first 24-hour experiment

This is not BookXcess’ first foray into round-the-clock retail, as its Tamarind Square outlet in Cyberjaya, launched in 2018, was widely regarded as Malaysia’s first 24-hour bookstore.

Speaking to Malay Mail, BookXcess co-founder Andrew Yap said the Tamarind Square experience helped shape the company’s approach to its latest 24-hour concept.

People explore the newly opened 24-hour The Library by BookXcess at the Sunway Square Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“Tamarind Square was our first attempt at a bookstore that opened around the clock, and that journey taught us many valuable lessons about what works, what doesn’t, and what readers truly need,” he said.

“For us, it’s not simply about whether the business is doing well,” he said.

“It’s about purpose,” he said.

“We want to create spaces that can inspire people, at any time of the day,” he said.

“Learning doesn’t follow office hours, and neither should access to books,” he added.

A student-centric location

Location played a central role in shaping ‘The Library by BookXcess’, which sits in the heart of Sunway, a bustling student hub that caters to tens of thousands of learners.

Many students in the area lack access to comfortable study spaces and often live in cramped rented rooms, Yap said.

This gap, he explained, inspired BookXcess to create an open and accessible environment, particularly for night-time use.

That, he said, is why the store operates 24 hours a day.

The Library by BookXcess at the Sunway Square Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor has stunning interiors perfect for snapping an Instagram-worthy shot. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“More importantly, our goal is to inspire students whenever they need it most whether they’re burning the midnight oil for exams or completing assignments,” Yap said.

“The Library by BookXcess is designed to be a space where anyone can step in at any time of the day and be inspired,” he said.

Building long-term relationships

Yap said the company hopes students will remember BookXcess as a place that supported them when they needed it most.

He said BookXcess has always prioritised building long-term relationships over one-off transactions.

“By creating this space for today’s students, we are nurturing the next generation of readers and in time, lifelong members of the BookXcess community,” he said.

On the company’s broader mission, Yap said the goal goes beyond commercial success.

“We hope The Library by BookXcess becomes a second home — a place to read, think, dream, and find inspiration at any hour,” he said.

“If we can ignite a love for knowledge through the space we’ve built, then we’ve achieved our mission,” he said.

More 24-hour outlets in future?

Yap said ‘The Library by BookXcess’ currently serves as the company’s flagship for the 24-hour concept.

“The response so far has been very encouraging, and it clearly shows us that there is strong demand for spaces like this,” he said.

“This is not going to be a one-off,” he said.

“We’re already looking at how we can bring the 24-hour model to more of our upcoming stores, especially in communities that can benefit from such a concept,” he said.

A visually striking flagship

Book enthusiasts can spend hours browsing The Library by BookXcess at the Sunway Square Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BookXcess first opened its doors at Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya in 2006 and has since expanded to multiple locations nationwide.

Spanning 38,000 sq ft across multiple floors, the Sunway Square outlet is designed to be one of the most visually striking bookstores in the world.

The store houses several complementary tenants, including Kenny Hills Bakers, Becon Stationery, FRAK/TURE Fashion Studio, and Good Mojo Smoothies.

Located on Level 2 of Sunway Square, The Library by BookXcess remains accessible even when the rest of the mall is closed.