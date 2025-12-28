KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — DAP national chairman Gobind Singh Deo today said the 1MDB trial findings highlight the urgent need for institutional reforms in Malaysia to prevent future corruption and abuse of power.

He noted that while the Anwar administration has taken steps, including amending the Audit Act and Parliamentary Service Act, more must be done to strengthen enforcement agencies and transparency in prosecutions.

“The 1MDB scandal is not merely a criminal case but a defining test of Malaysia’s institutions, governance framework and political will to confront wrongdoing at the highest levels,” Gobind, who is also Damansara MP, said in a media statement.

Gobind pointed to ongoing issues such as shootings in Melaka and inmate deaths in police stations and prisons as examples of systemic problems that demand urgent action.

“There must likewise be urgent changes at the MACC. There are serious concerns over how certain arrests, investigations and cases are handled,” he added, underlining the need for oversight reform.

He also called for the development of new governance structures and mechanisms to ensure cases like 1MDB do not recur.

“Our position in DAP remains clear. Our push against abuse of power, against corruption and for reforms, remains firm,” Gobind said.

The statement underscores DAP’s continued focus on anti‑corruption measures and institutional reforms as Malaysia moves into 2026.