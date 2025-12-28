KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Umno Youth will hold a special convention on January 3 to gather grassroots views on whether the party should continue its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Its chief, Datuk Dr Muhamed Akmal Saleh, said the convention — titled “Hala Tuju Umno, Sama Ada Kekal Atau Keluar Dari Kerajaan” (“Umno’s Direction: Stay or Leave the Government”) — will take place at 3pm at Dewan Tun Ismail, World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur.

He said members who wished to voice their views, particularly those who care about Umno, were encouraged to attend so that all opinions could be considered before being conveyed to the party’s top leadership.

“Malay voters who care about Umno’s struggle, come in large numbers (to the convention).

“Let us state what is in our hearts so that what we say at this convention can be brought to Umno’s supreme council.

“We will also submit it to the Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I invite all leaders to attend and listen to the sentiments of the grassroots — those who have no interest in power but still care about Umno’s struggle,” he said in a two-minute-16-second video posted on Facebook today.

Relations between Umno and PH coalition partner DAP have become strained recently after Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin publicly welcomed a Kuala Lumpur High Court decision related to the royal addendum issue involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The action by the DAP national publicity secretary triggered a backlash, leading Umno’s Puchong division to decide to sever cooperation.

Dr Akmal praised the decision by Puchong Umno and Selangor Umno Youth to cut ties with DAP and to demand an apology from Bee Yin.

“Unfortunately, that request appears to have been ignored and, to this day, there has been no apology at all.

“I would like to thank Selangor Umno Youth and Puchong Umno for issuing statements to sever ties with PH in Puchong,” he said.