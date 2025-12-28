MIRI, Dec 28 — After decades of living in uncertainty, Dickson Anderias, who had been stateless, was finally granted Malaysian citizenship on December 23.

He received his MyKad at the National Registration Department (NRD) in Limbang after nearly a year of waiting, following news last year that the department had begun processing his application after his family’s stateless plight made headlines.

Describing the approval as both his best Christmas and birthday gift, Dickson said the timing was especially meaningful as he celebrated his 59th birthday today (December 28).

“This is the best birthday gift I have ever received. After waiting for so many years, I never imagined I would finally receive my citizenship at this stage of my life,” he told The Borneo Post.

Dickson also expressed his gratitude to the federal government for approving his application, as well as to the media for highlighting his family’s long-standing plight, which he said helped bring attention to the case.

“I want to thank the federal government and the media for helping to highlight our situation. Without the coverage, our voices might not have been heard,” he said.

With Dickson now holding his MyKad, the only family member yet to be granted citizenship is his youngest sister, Jeneffer.

Their parents, Anderias Sia and Ribka Palung, were granted Malaysian citizenship in October last year, while siblings Dennis and Derita (also known as Anita) had their applications approved earlier this year.

Another sibling, Diana, who passed away from cancer last year, did not manage to proceed with her application.

The Borneo Post had previously featured the family’s plight in a special report published in August last year. — The Borneo Post