KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (RTD) has impounded 915 vehicles — including high-end marques such as Aston Martin, Ferrari and Rolls‑Royce — since the launch of Op Luxury on July 1, as authorities step up enforcement against unpaid road tax.

The department’s senior enforcement director, Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, said compliance had improved among some luxury car owners, but many were still failing to settle their dues.

Owners cited reasons ranging from forgetfulness to financial difficulties, he said.

“To date, a total of 915 luxury vehicles have been impounded,” Kifli told a press conference, according to The New Straits Times (NST).

“Luxury vehicle owners, please renew your road tax immediately, as these vehicles are on our radar.”

He added that the cars could be stopped and seized at any time.

Each of the impounded vehicles is valued at more than RM300,000, Kifli said, raising questions about why owners of such high-value cars had neglected to pay their taxes.

The department’s director-general, Aedy Fadly Ramli, previously said a Lamborghini Huracan recorded the highest arrears at RM35,760, followed by an Audi A8 with RM21,710 outstanding, NST reported.

Authorities have also seized an Audi TT that had not had its road tax renewed since 2021, and detected a BMW i7 using a fake registration number, underscoring what officials describe as a pattern of non-compliance among a minority of luxury vehicle owners.