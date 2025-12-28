KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A weak tremor was detected in Bukit Kepong, Pagoh early today, but authorities said there were no reports of casualties, property damage or tsunami risk to Johor.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the tremor, recorded at 8.55am, measured magnitude 3.4 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“For your information, to date there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property, and there is no tsunami threat to the state of Johor.

“The situation is under control,” he said in a statement.

Onn Hafiz said the state government was treating the incident seriously, with close monitoring under way together with relevant agencies.

He also pledged that updates would be shared as needed to ensure the public received “accurate and reliable information”.

“As a precautionary measure, I advise the public to remain calm, stay away from unstable structures, and remain alert while complying with instructions from the authorities should this be necessary,” he added.

The latest tremor is the most recent in a series of minor earthquakes felt across Johor this year.

On August 24, Johor experienced a cluster of weak quakes, beginning with a 4.1-magnitude tremor centred near Segamat at about 6.15am, followed by a smaller 2.8-magnitude event near Kluang hours later.

That sequence prompted public attention as tremors were felt across Johor and neighbouring states such as Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, though no major damage was reported.

Several additional minor quakes hit the state in quick succession over the following days, including a 2.5-magnitude event on August 28 and a 3.4-magnitude tremor on August 29, marking five in five days.

In late September, a 3.5-magnitude tremor off the waters of Batu Pahat was also recorded, with “tremors possibly felt around Batu Pahat,” according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

More recently, a weak earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jementah, Segamat in early November.

Seismologists have noted that while Malaysia is not located on major tectonic plate boundaries, minor fault lines and regional tectonic influences can occasionally produce low-magnitude earthquakes.

These events, though infrequent and typically weak, underscore the need for awareness and preparedness even in areas long considered low-risk.

Onn Hafiz concluded his statement with a call for calm and reflection, urging residents to stay safe and to pray for the continued protection of the state.

“Let us pray together that the state of Johor remains under the protection of Allah SWT, and is spared from any calamity or disaster,” he wrote.