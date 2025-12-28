KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has issued a final reminder that the community service order for littering offences will come into force on January 1, 2026, as part of stricter enforcement against littering in public places.

He said enforcement officers have been instructed to uphold the new law, which aims to strengthen public cleanliness and civic responsibility.

“Anyone, including foreigners, who throws rubbish in public places will be fined RM2,000 and sentenced to 12 hours of public cleansing work,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Nga had previously stressed that urban cleanliness was a shared responsibility and not solely the duty of the government or local authorities. He also expressed disappointment that littering continued to occur, particularly in city centres and public areas.

“Malaysia is progressing towards developed nation status and will be hosting Visit Malaysia 2026, but irresponsible attitudes such as this tarnish the image of our cities and the country’s reputation, including among tourists,” he said.

Nga said his ministry, through the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) and local authorities, remains committed to carrying out cleaning operations and continuous enforcement, but stressed that success depends on public awareness and cooperation.

He urged all parties to respect public spaces during festivities or activities by disposing of waste properly and complying with the law to ensure clean, comfortable and orderly cities.

“Clean cities reflect a cultured society. Let us support the efforts of SWCorp and local authorities in ensuring our cities are cleaner, sustainable and liveable for the next generation,” he said. — Bernama