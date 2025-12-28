KANGAR, Dec 28 — Perlis PAS Youth chief Haziq Asyraf today said he had been invited to sign a statutory declaration (SD) against the former state menteri besar without party authorisation, but he declined to attend because it was not official.

Haziq’s revelation comes amid political fallout over three PAS assemblymen who signed an SD withdrawing support for the former menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, without the Islamist party’s blessing.

The episode unfolded as Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah from Bersatu was sworn in today as the 12th Menteri Besar of Perlis at Istana Arau before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, following Mohd Shukri’s resignation earlier this week on health grounds.

“As an assemblyman chosen by the jamaah, my principle is to consult first with the PAS Central leadership and the state chapter,” Haziq said in a Facebook post, stressing his adherence to party process rather than joining the SD.

“After getting advice, I did not attend and was not involved, because the invitation was not made officially,” the Beseri assemblyman added, underscoring that his non‑participation was rooted in party discipline.

The SD controversy prompted PAS Central to terminate the party membership of the three assemblymen involved, leading to unexpected vacancies in their state seats and contributing to the reshuffle in the state leadership.

Haziq also weighed in on the consequences to his former party colleagues and state lawmakers.

“Betrayal remains betrayal. This action should serve as a big lesson for all PAS members, not only in Perlis but across the country,” he said, framing the incident as a broader disciplinary issue for the party.