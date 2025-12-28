KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Kuala Lumpur’s most recognisable shopping strip will be fully closed on two nights in early January to make way for the dry run and official launch of the “I Lite U” Festival 2026 Lighting Programme.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Asst Comm Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, said Jalan Bukit Bintang would be closed in stages for a rehearsal on January 1 and for the main event on January 3.

“A rehearsal for this programme will be held on January 1 from 6pm onwards, which will involve a full closure of Jalan Bukit Bintang from Pavilion to the Federal Hotel,” he said in a statement today.

“The official event will take place on January 3 from 7.30pm to 10pm, involving a full closure of Jalan Bukit Bintang from Pavilion to the Federal Hotel,” he added.

Mohd Zamzuri said the closures would be implemented by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and urged road users to plan their journeys ahead of time and follow traffic instructions in the area.

The lighting programme forms part of activities tied to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, with Bukit Bintang — a key tourism and retail hub — set to be used as the centrepiece for the launch.

