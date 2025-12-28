KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across six states until 7pm today.

It said in a statement that the severe weather forecast covers Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, all of Penang, Kerian, Manjung, Bagan Datuk, as well as Larut, Matang and Selama in Perak and Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru in Johor.

The warning also covers Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya) and Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong) in Sarawak, as well as the interior (Nabawan and Tambunan), west coast (Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau and Kudat in Sabah.

“The warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour that are expected to last more than an hour,” it added.

MetMalaysia said a thunderstorm warning is a short-term alert valid for up to six hours. — Bernama