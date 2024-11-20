KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The government is preparing an upgraded version of the MyKad, incorporating advanced security features to address identity fraud and improve functionality.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah also disclosed that 519 cases of identity theft have been reported since 2022.

“The new cards will ensure high-level security, using polycarbonate material, advanced holograms, and capacitive chips.

“This aligns with global technology advancements while addressing current security issues,” he said during a parliamentary briefing.

Shamsul added that from 2022 to October 31, 2024, the National Registration Department (JPN) carried out 2,103 operations nationwide, leading to 519 arrests for violations under the National Registration Act.

He said 190 individuals were charged, including 130 found with forged MyKad and 60 carrying identity cards other than theirs.

They were charged for breaking the law under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations (PPN) 1990, which is punishable by fines and imprisonment that vary according to the severity of the offence.

“The new MyKad will also integrate with the MyDigital ID system to streamline public and private-sector services, preventing duplication and misuse while offering a unified digital identification solution for Malaysians,” he added.

The ministry is conducting market research to ensure a cost-effective implementation.

“Our aim is to fulfil the best value-for-money principle while achieving optimal security,” said Shamsul.