KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) announcement yesterday that it will require Malaysians to use the MyDigital ID single sign-on (SSO) system to continue using its app caught some by surprise.

Despite the system being introduced back in November 2023, many seem to still be clueless about the system and what it does. Fear not, Malay Mail aims to help:

What is the MyDigital ID anyway?

Do you hate having to remember so many different passwords for all the different online services that you have to use?

You might be able to skip all that in the future (especially for government websites), based on what MyDigital ID is aiming to be. According to its developer:

“After signing up for MyDigital ID, Malaysians no longer need to log in into different platforms using different passwords — only one verification system is needed for apps and portals to log in.”

In other words, it is a national digital identification system for Malaysians.

Its aim is to protect Malaysians from online fraud and identity theft and make it more convenient for them to verify their identity.

It also aims to make it safer for Malaysians when they carry out online transactions and use online services like government services, financial services, education, and healthcare.

Public Service Department personnel sign into MyDigital ID at the PSD lobby in Putrajaya, December 14, 2023. — Bernama pic

So what can you use your MyDigital ID for?

When you go to the JPJ, if you have a MyDigital ID, you no longer need to perform another biometric verification. (Just remember to bring along the smartphone where you registered your MyDigital ID.)

This is because the MyDigital ID system has now been integrated with JPJ’s MyJPJ.

MyDigital ID has currently been integrated with a few other government applications such as MySejahtera, MyGov portal and the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Mobile.

MyDigital ID is expected to be integrated with “more government services in the near future”, it previously said.

Is it safe to register?

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd — a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s Mimos Berhad which developed the MyDigital ID app — reassured Malaysians that MyDigital ID does not store their biometric data, and said MyDigital ID prioritises data safety and privacy.

“It also does not collect, monitor or store personal data,” the company said. It also said MyDigital ID does not monitor users’ online activities.

You may only register for one digital ID, which means you will not be able to sign up for multiple MyDigital ID accounts.

MyDigital ID also does not replace your Malaysian identification card or MyKad for identification purposes.

In fact, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was the first to get an ID. Many civil servants have also started registering for it.

Okay, I’m sold — how do I start using it?

Malay Mail has written about how to install the app and register your MyDigital ID. Read here for more.

If you need more information on MyDigital ID, visit www.digital-id.my