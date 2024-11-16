KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Several Sabah government leaders, including a deputy chief minister and two assemblymen, have provided statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as part of an investigation into graft allegations involving state mining licences.

MACC questioned Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Tempasuk assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari, and Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang following videos released by a news portal showing discussions with a whistleblower on the matter, according to a report by The Star.

“I have given my statement to MACC,” Rubin told reporters yesterday but declined to comment further.

MACC recorded their statements within the past 48 hours after the videos were uploaded online.

It was reported that the investigation stems from a report filed against the Sabah government earlier this week, alleging abuse of power in the issuance of prospecting and mining licences.

In response to the allegations, the state’s Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated that the claims appeared to be politically motivated.

“The accusations are aimed at weakening the government,” he said, while assuring that the GRS-Pakatan Harapan state government remains stable and continues its work as usual.

The whistleblower’s claims include allegations of bribery involving senior government figures, backed by video recordings uploaded online.

MACC has yet to summon the whistleblower but has reportedly focused on their connections to a businessman linked to the licence issuance.

The businessman, who has sought whistleblower protection, has not formally filed a report with MACC.

According to The Star, Rubin confirmed providing a statement to MACC, but declined further comment while the others have yet to respond to queries.

The state government alleges that the licences in question were withdrawn, raising questions about the whistleblower’s role and intentions.