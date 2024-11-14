KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — The allegations of abuse of power made by an alleged whistleblower will not deter Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) from its commitment to delivering change to the state, said GRS Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The Parti Bersatu Sabah information chief said that the manner in which the allegations were raised, and the timing of their release, appeared to be a tactic aimed at shifting momentum away from the GRS government as it heads into elections.

He added that the government would not be intimidated by these claims.

“It raises some questions. If there are wrongdoings, and if you are convinced that they have occurred, why take the issue to the media? Why not go directly to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)? If you were planning to steal someone’s house, would you inform the homeowner, saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to steal your house?’

“Is it because this government is doing so well that this is the only way you can tarnish its reputation and power? We all know that support for GRS is growing,” he said.

Bangkuai also pointed out that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had commented on whether the whistleblower in this case should be granted protection, given the questionable motives behind the allegations.

Meanwhile, Bangkuai affirmed that the state government would cooperate fully with the investigation, using it as an opportunity to debunk the allegations.

He said that it would not let these claims divert its focus.

“I believe it is only right that an investigation be carried out.

“But why should we be distracted by all of this? Our focus remains on developing the state and bringing about change. As the chief minister said, we will leave it to the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. Let them do their job,” he said.

When asked whether the allegations would affect election plans, Bangkuai clarified that the state government has until next October and would not waste time trying to address distractions, focusing instead on delivering its plans to the people of the state.

Recently, news portal Malaysiakini released three pieces of “evidence” from a whistleblower, alleging that the government was involved in abuse of power and corruption.

In one of the clips, Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob can allegedly be heard discussing bribes with a contractor.

Another is said to involve Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang discussing how to secure a mining prospecting licence.

Yusof has denied the allegations, claiming the audio was fabricated using AI, while Rubin stated that there was no corruption involved in the conversation.

A Malaysiakini report also claimed that eight video recordings exist, implicating several assemblymen in discussions about sums ranging from hundreds of thousands to RM4 million in exchange for securing state projects.

Sabah Umno has denied any involvement in the exposé.