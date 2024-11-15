KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — A series of exposé videos released by a whistleblower is an attempt to destabilise the Sabah state government, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said today.

With less than a year to go before the next state election, Hajiji said it was up to the authorities to investigate the videos and the motives behind them.

“It’s probably aimed at weakening the state government, but I want to reiterate that this state government stands united — both GRS and Pakatan Harapan Plus,” he told reporters today.

Hajiji, who had just tabled the state budget, urged the public to remain calm and allow the authorities to conduct their investigations.

“I can’t comment on this; it’s very hard to comment. I have to leave this to the investigating authorities because there are certain motives behind it. That’s all I can say,” he said.

Hajiji had previously stated that the state government was ready to cooperate with authorities, asserting that they had “nothing to hide.”

He also urged authorities to investigate those offering bribes in the video, alleging they had malicious intentions after failing to secure something from the government.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that an individual claiming to be a whistleblower alleged that eight assemblymen were involved in soliciting bribes for a mining licence.

To date, four assemblymen from Sabah have been implicated, including Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmy Yahya.

The whistleblower’s lawyer has reportedly met with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials to secure an agreement that his client would not be investigated before providing evidence.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said the whistleblower cannot expect protection if they are involved in corruption.

Sabah Umno has denied any involvement in the exposé.