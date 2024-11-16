KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The lawyer representing an individual implicated in a video allegedly linked to corruption involving an assemblyman had approached the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seeking protection.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the lawyer visited the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Oct 30 to provide information on the corruption case and to request protection and immunity under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 to shield the client from investigation and prosecution.

“The MACC informed them that such immunity cannot be granted to anyone, not even in this case. Immunity is only considered after the matter is referred to the public prosecutor for a decision.

“In corruption cases, giving and receiving bribes are both offences. However, we do assess the degree of involvement of individuals accused of giving bribes,” he said during a live appearance on the Ruang Bicara programme via Bernama TV tonight.

Azam said during the meeting, the MACC was only presented with an unclear 17-second audio recording, adding that the lawyer later proceeded to a news portal and provided access to the related videos.

“This is an unjustifiable tactic. Why distrust the enforcement authorities? During the meeting, they claimed the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 was insufficient for their client.

“The Act is designed for individuals who have not engaged in improper conduct. Crucially, the individual must disclose relevant information to the MACC for us to assess the case,” he said.

He also clarified that the MACC does not formally know the identity of the person involved in the video scandal.

“How do we initiate an investigation without a clear basis? It is speculated on social media that the video involves Sabah, but I cannot confirm this. The MACC cannot act on unsubstantiated assumptions.

“To date, the individual has not returned to provide further information. Without a formal report, there is no professional basis for us to proceed. I urge the individual involved to come forward since they initiated this matter,” Azam added.

He said MACC would announce any decisions regarding the video scandal soon, while also stressing that the commission is currently evaluating the merit of the videos to determine whether an investigation is warranted.

Recently, a news portal reported several video recordings allegedly showing an assemblyman receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit to support a company’s project proposal in a state.

The discussions in the video reportedly involved a businessman, whose face was not visible, requesting politicians, including senior officials, to return the funds after the project licence was said to have been revoked. — Bernama