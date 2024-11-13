KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin has been reported to have died this morning, aged 86.

His death was confirmed by his lawyer Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar, national news agency Bernama reported. His burial is scheduled for this morning.

The former Umno politician and businessman served as Malaysia’s finance minister from 1984 to 1991, and again from 1999 to 2001.

He was known to have played a pivotal role in steering Malaysia through several economic challenges, including the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Following the first Pakatan Harapan (PH) electoral victory in 2018 in which Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister, Daim chaired the quasi-official Council of Eminent Persons to reform the country’s policies after decades of Barisan Nasional (BN) governance.

