KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The case of a two-year-old boy who was allegedly abused at a childcare centre in Bertam, resulting in a broken right thigh bone, has been postponed to November 21.

Sessions judge Nor Azah Kasran set the new date for case mention, pending a forensic report on the child, The Star reported.

The medical report and other documents were submitted during the mention at the court complex today.

A 24-year-old caregiver was charged on August 16 under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison or a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, if convicted.

The caregiver allegedly caused injuries to the child, fracturing his right femur on August 8 at the childcare centre in Taman Pinggiran.

The child’s father, 31, lodged a police report after a doctor confirmed that the injury was a non-accidental fracture.

He had earlier received a call from the centre informing him that his child had been hurt.

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).