SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 10 — Children rescued from Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) homes are doing well under the education ministry’s new programme, which started on October 1.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the children, now in safe locations, are fully engaged in the learning process and following the modules prepared for them.

“They are undergoing the full learning process and following the modules prepared for them,” she told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of a national education management conference at Bertam Resort.

She also noted that counsellors are on hand to support the children, and their progress has been positive.

“We visited them and can see that they are progressing very well,” she added.

The education programme was designed to ensure the children can cope with formal, structured learning.

Last week, the ministry announced that the programme was tailored specifically for the children rescued from GISBH-linked charity homes. A total of 662 children have been rescued through multiple operations by authorities, with court orders issued for their protection.

GISBH is currently under investigation for alleged child and religious exploitation.