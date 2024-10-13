DUNGUN, Oct 13 — The remand on a woman driver, suspected of crashing into two motorcycles, killing three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students and injuring another here, has been extended by two days starting tomorrow.

The remand order, which is extended until Tuesday, was issued by Magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman after approving a police request at the Magistrate’s Court here today to assist in investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The 49-year-old woman, who is believed to suffer from mental illness, was earlier remanded for four days starting last Thursday after being arrested at the scene of the accident on Jalan Pantai near the university last Wednesday.

In the 7.35 pm incident, the woman driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with two motorcycles ridden by the four students who were on their way back to campus.

The three who died were Bachelor of Accounting students Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi and Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, both aged 20, and Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25, a Bachelor of Food Service Management student.

Another victim, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, 20, also a Bachelor of Accounting student, who was injured in the accident, is currently receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital and is reportedly recovering. — Bernama