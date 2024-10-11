KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The number of flood victims in Kedah and Perlis recorded an increase this morning compared to last night, while in Perak, it remained the same.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims increased to 3,655 people from 1,163 families as of 8 am today, from 3,496 people (1,126 families) last night.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the victims were at 24 relief centres (PPS) in the Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena and Pendang districts.

“The Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of victims, totalling 1,697 people from 517 families at nine PPS, followed by Kubang Pasu, with 870 people from 307 families at eight PPS.

“In Pokok Sena, there are 574 people from 200 families at five PPS and Pendang recorded 514 people from 139 families at two PPS,” he said in a statement today.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims recorded at 8 am today was 519 people, from 518 last night and they are at four PPS in Arau and Kangar.

Perlis APM director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the two of the PPS, namely Kangar Vocational College and Sekolah Kebangsaa (SK) Sena are on Kangar, while the PPS in Arau are at SK Kubang Gajah and SK Arau.

“The areas still affected by floods include Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Bakau and Kampung Repoh in Kangar, and Kampung Kubang Gajah, Kampung Banat and Kampung Behor Gelam in Arau,” he said in a statement today.

In PERAK, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee said that the number of flood victims remains at 136 people from 40 families at two PPS in Kerian this morning.

“A total of 71 people from 20 families are at the PPS at SK Changkat Lobak, while the PPS at SK Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai, accommodates 65 people from 20 families,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in six states until 11 am today.

In a statement issued today, MetMalaysia said such weather conditions will hit the states in the north of the peninsula, namely Perlis, Penang, Kedah (involving Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Yan and Kuala Muda) and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang Dan Selama, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang).

The same weather condition is also forecast for Selangor, namely in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang and Kuala Langat, Sarawak (involving areas in Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu (Tatau). — Bernama