KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to consider an additional allocation of RM3.3 million to reduce the

Perajurit Broadband package cost from RM49 to RM39 for the first six months.

He also called on all service providers, including fibre-to-home companies, to support the government’s efforts in providing high-speed internet access to all Malaysians.

“I would like to propose an incentive for military personnel to subscribe to this package. Therefore, I ask MCMC to consider allocating an additional RM3.3 million to bring the package cost down from RM49 to RM39 for the first six months. RM39 for 100 Mbps is a very reasonable price,” Fahmi said during the launch of the Broadband Soldier Initiative and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the MCMC here today.

He explained that the initiative not only aims to improve physical access to faster internet in key areas but also to enhance economic opportunities. Fahmi expressed hope that internet services would become faster and more affordable for all Malaysians in the future.

Fahmi also noted that subscriptions to the broadband service are expected to begin at the end of this year, although some military camps might start earlier.

“The initiative represents the first phase. The next step will involve assessing the infrastructure of the communication network at Mindef and military bases, including both internal and external coverage, as well as fibre and Wi-Fi,” he said.

Fahmi added that the second phase of implementation will take 18 to 24 months and is expected to gain momentum by January 2025.



