GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — Printhero Merchandise Sdn. Bhd. (Printhero) has appointed a contractor to refloat an iconic Penang ferry that sprung a leak while being renovated.

Its chief executive officer, Abdul Hadi Abu Osman, said the process will be completed soon once the cause of the water entering the vessel is identified.

“This appointed team consists of several experts and divers who are skilled and experienced. The company will make every effort to save the ferry. The company will also report developments from time to time,” he said in a statement last night.

Abdul Hadi said that at 6.15 pm on Oct 6, the ferry was found slightly tilting, adding that upon checking, it was found that water had entered the ferry’s engine room.

The process of pumping water out was carried out promptly with the help of several parties, including Penang Port Sdn Bhd staff, Penang Port Fire and Rescue Department, Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT), and contractors, he added.

“The company has also decided to tow the ferry to a shallower area near the SPCT warehouse area to facilitate the rescue work and the overall inspection. Now, the rescue work is actively underway,” he said.

The Penang ferry has been leased to Printhero to be used as the Penang Ferry Museum. — Bernama