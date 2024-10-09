GEORGE TOWN, Oct 9 — The Penang Ferry Museum that was listing on its side due to a leak has been shifted to shallower waters today at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT).

Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said it is now placed near the old godowns at the SPCT while urgent repairs are underway.

“Printhero Merchandise Sdn Bhd is now being assisted by PPC and Penang Port Sdn Bhd to determine the source of the leak,” he said in a statement here.

Yeoh said a leak was detected in the engine room of the ferry that had caused it to list to its side a few days ago.

He confirmed that there were no oil leaks detected at the moment and the ferry is being monitored at all times.

The ferry, named Pulau Pinang, was leased to Printhero by PPC to be converted into the Penang Ferry Museum.

The ferry was towed from the Bagan Dalam Slipway in Butterworth to the SPCT on October 3 after undergoing renovation and painting works.

Yeoh said the ferry was stationed at SPCT temporarily before it is parked permanently at the Tanjung City Marina.

The ferry museum is expected to open next year.