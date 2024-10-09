GEORGE TOWN, Oct 9 — A qualified contractor has been appointed to restore the Penang Ferry Museum, according operator Printhero Merchandise Sdn Bhd today.

Its chief executive Abdul Hadi Abu Osman said the contractors will bring the ferry back afloat as soon as they identify the source of the leakage in the ferry.

“The team appointed comprised of experts and divers with experience in such matters,” he said in a statement here.

He said his company will do its best to save the ferry and report on the progress.

Abdul Hadi’s statement came after pictures of the ferry, named Pulau Pinang, listing on one side in the waters at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) surfaced.

He said the company had continuously checked on the ferry after it was towed to SPCT on Oct 3.

“We noticed the ferry was lopsided at about 6.15pm on Oct 6 and immediately inspected it to find water had seeped into the ferry engine room,” he said.

He said they had immediately pumped the water out of the engine room with assistance from employees from Penang Port Sdn Bhd, SPCT, fire and rescue department, Penang Port Commission and the contractor.

He said the ferry has since been towed to shallower water near the SPCT godowns for further inspection and repairs.

“Restoration works are still ongoing,” he said.