IPOH, Oct 9 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has called for efforts to stop the activities of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), as they deviate from the true teachings of Islam, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said the Sultan wanted the activities of the GISBH to be halted after examining a report prepared by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk).

“The report by JAIPk also identified several groups in Perak suspected of practising deviant teachings,” he told reporters after attending the Sukma and Para Sukma Contingents Incentive Presentation Ceremony here last night.

Last October 4, it was reported that Saarani said that JAIPk was preparing a report on GISBH to be presented to Sultan Nazrin, and following that the state government would establish a special committee to rehabilitate GISBH followers. — Bernama