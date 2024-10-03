SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 3 — Penang today launched an electronic monitoring structure plan (eMOSPlan) system to monitor policies under the Penang Structure Plan 2030 (RSNPP 2030).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the launch at the world town planning day celebration here, said the new system will allow for every step and policy under the RSNPP 2030 to be monitored.

“Every policy within the RSNPP 2030 can be measured in terms of implementation and effectiveness,” he said.

He said the process will involve all relevant agencies.

“Through the eMOSPlan, any irrelevant policy can be traced and necessary adjustments can be made in accordance with local needs,” he said.

He said the system is the way forward in terms of the digitalisation of town planning.

He added that the system can also be accessed by the public.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Draft Penang Island Local Plan and Draft Seberang Perai Local Plan, he said both local plans are currently still in progress.

The Draft Seberang Perai Local Plan by the Seberang Perai City Council is now in the process of being finalised to be gazetted soon.

“I was made to understand that the Draft Penang Island Local Plan targeted completion is by the end of this year,” he said.

Early publicity for the Draft Penang Island Local Plan will be held at the end of this year and the target was to gazette it by next year, he added.

The previous draft Penang Island Local Plan was shelved after numerous errors were spotted in the document in which a total 2,179 objections were filed by unhappy Penangites.

Chow said the Penang Island City Council had appointed a consultant to redo the draft local plan and the study is now underway.

The last draft Penang Island local plan was completed in September 2007 under the then Barisan Nasional state government but before it was gazetted, Pakatan Harapan took over the administration.