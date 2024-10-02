KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The police today denied a claim that went viral on social media alleging that they refused to accept a report of a missing girl within 24 hours before she was found safe.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said investigations revealed that a report was received by the police three hours 11 minutes after the teenage girl’s mother was unable to contact her.

“This shows that the police received the report in under 24 hours. As such, the public is advised to be cautious in spreading or uploading any untrue or false statement.

“Action can be taken under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 that can be punishable with up to two years’ jail or fine or both,” he said in a statement.

An individual had uploaded the claims on X early yesterday morning. — Bernama