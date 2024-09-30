KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Op Global which was carried out to combat child exploitation activities and alleged doctrines of religious fanaticism linked to GlSB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) is now entering phase four.

Since the first phase Global Op started on at the beginning of September, more than 300 people including GISBH’s top management were arrested, 572 victims were rescued and eight individuals were charged in court on 33 charges.

Following is an update of the Chronology of events on Sept 28 and 29, 2024:

Sept 28

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in a media statement today said police were investigating allegations made through the Facebook account of the Center for the Study of Heresy (PUKAS) regarding the existence of GISBH quarantine centers in several locations inside and outside the country.

He said the quarantine centers are believed to be used for indoctrination activities and mental abuse against GISBH members who have problems.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the Malaysian Muzakarah Council for Islamic Religious Affairs would only issue a legal opinion regarding GISBH and not a fatwa.

He said, the fatwa regarding GISBH will be decided by each state in their respective countries.

In addition, the President of the Syarie Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PGSM) Musa Awang said some children - children living in charity homes linked to GISBH, face the risk of being declared children of wati’ syubhah, i.e. children born from illegitimate affairs if there is no authentic acknowledgment of lineage from their parents.

The Islamic Family Law of the Federal Territories 1984 stipulates that the recognition of a child’s lineage depends on the marital status of the mother and father.

IN SELANGOR: An application by the police to remand seven individuals aged between 18 and 55 for seven days was granted by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court, here today.

The seven are believed to be the four wives of a senior GIBSH leader, one of whom is a foreigner, two other women and one man, who were arrested around Rawang, last Friday night.

In the meantime, Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) Collection Division Head Mohd Fikri Naim Harun confirmed that LZS has never received any type of zakat payment from GISBH and its subsidiaries.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Selangor state government has taken action by ordering all GISBH premises in the state to be closed and all the company’s assets seized.

Sept 29

In Selangor, the remand period of two individuals in their 50s including one believed to be acting as a cash flow operator for GISBH which ended today, was extended for five days starting today, by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court, here .

In Kelantan, the Machang Magistrate’s Court allowed the remand period of a 66-year-old integrated primary school teacher linked to GISBH to be extended for three days starting tomorrow to assist the police investigation in accordance with Section 8(2) of the Printing and Publishing Act 1984.

In the meantime, Kelantan PAS Deputy Commissioner Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said no PAS Kelantan member was involved with GISBH or Al-Arqam and insisted that the two entities are different. — Bernama