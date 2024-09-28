GEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is carrying out works to strengthen the cable bridge at the 275kV underground cable project site from the Bayan Lepas Main Input Substation (PMU) to the Intel PMU here.

The move comes following the partial collapse of the structure early Thursday morning.

TNB, in a Facebook post today, said the work includes embedding additional columns in the middle to strengthen the bridge structure.

The utility company gave an assurance that the project would be completed according to schedule.

“TNB has taken immediate action to repair the cable bridge, and there has been no supply disruption since it is a new project that has yet to be commissioned. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Further investigations will be conducted to identify the cause of the collapse and draw up a mitigation plan to prevent similar incidents in the future,” said the statement.

TNB also informed multinational company Intel about the incident, which did not affect other projects in Penang.

Yesterday, State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the TNB cable bridge in Bayan Lepas collapsed because the structure could not support the weight of the 275kV cable and that the project will resume work at the end of November 2024. — Bernama