KLUANG, Sept 26 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mahkota by-election candidate, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, was involved in defending a blind person during a 2008 assault case, according to BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Zahid, who is also Umno president, clarified that the incident occurred when Syed Hussien was in his 20s, adding that no charges were filed due to a lack of evidence.

“I have checked, and he has no criminal record nor was he ever brought to court,” Zahid reportedly said today after attending the ‘Tautan Kasih’ programme in Kampung Orang Asli Tanah Runtuh.

He added that based on the reports he had received, Syed Hussien had stepped in to protect the visually impaired individual who was being harassed by a group of people.

Earlier today, FMT also reported Syed Hussien denying claims made by Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, who alleged that police documents showed Syed Hussien had been involved in a fight that left individuals injured.

Badrul had urged Syed Hussien to clarify if he was the person named in the documents obtained by the former.

Zahid dismissed the allegations as desperate attempts by the opposition to tarnish the BN candidate’s image ahead of the by-election.

“Perhaps, because their candidate lacks support, they are trying to discredit our candidate,” Zahid remarked.

It is understood that Kluang Umno’s Youth wing plans to file a police report against Badrul at the Kluang district police headquarters at 4pm today.