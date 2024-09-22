BEIJING, Sept 22 — His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia said his State Visit to China has further strengthened friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sultan Ibrahim said many topics he discussed with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang were well received by both leaders.

“The good relationship between Malaysia and China is based on trust and respect which enables close cooperation in almost all sectors.

“I hope the government will examine the results of this visit and take appropriate measures in the areas discussed including education, trade, investment as well as transport and connectivity,” His Majesty told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

Sultan Ibrahim said, China’s rise on the international scene in the last 20 years is quite amazing.

“The country has good examples for us to follow in the effort to restore Malaysia after the last few challenging years,” said the King.

In other developments, His Majesty also praised the stance taken by China which opposes the inhumane actions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

Sultan Ibrahim said Malaysia is in line with China in expressing solidarity on the issue of peace in Palestine.

The King also expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for the privilege accorded to his late son, Tunku Abdul Jalil, the Tunku Laksamana of Johor when receiving treatment in the country.

“The Chinese government has given a special exemption to my son to undergo liver transplant surgery in China even though the deceased is a foreigner. I will always be grateful for this,” said His Majesty.

In conjunction with the golden jubilee of Malaysia-China relations, Sultan Ibrahim expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to be fruitful and close for mutual benefit.

“The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations is not only a highlight to celebrate, but also an opportunity to strengthen cooperation towards a better future,” said the King.

Sultan Ibrahim left for home today, after completing a four-day State Visit to China starting on Sept 19.

It was also His Majesty’s first visit to the republic after ascending the throne as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31, at Xi’s invitation.

The State Visit of His Majesty reflects the close bilateral relationship between Malaysia and China which has been growing rapidly since it was upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation in 2013.

This visit is the first State Visit by the King to China in 10 years, marking an important moment for both countries as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

In 2014, the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah paid a visit to China at Xi’s invitation, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Malaysia-China relations which have been established since May 31 1974.

This visit is the second by His Majesty, with the first visit being to Singapore on May 6 at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. — Bernama