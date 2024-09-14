KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has agreed to the 10 claims put forward by the Sarawak government through the Joint Action Committee on Education Development (JTBPP) in an effort to strengthen education in Sarawak.

In a statement today, MoE said the matters include strengthening the involvement of the Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) and that the hiring of contract teachers is subject to appointment by the Education Service Commission.

Also agreed were the implementation of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes based on needs and priorities as well as the state’s involvement in the planning of educational development projects.

“MoE also agreed to delegate the authority to approve school maintenance projects funded by the Sarawak Government or any other party other than the ministry to the Sarawak State Education director, subject to the guidelines that are in force,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the Sarawak State JTBPP meeting was held last February, while the Sabah State JTBPP meeting is scheduled to take place in October.

MoE said that the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Action Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, will further enhance education in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Among the matters discussed in the meeting was the need to negotiate with the Sarawak State Education Director to appoint district education officers, principals and headmasters to fill vacancies and acting positions pending approval from the Minister of Education, as stipulated in the Education Act 1996 (Act 550),” it said.

The MoE will work closely with the Sabah and Sarawak governments to ensure ongoing improvements in education across both states, in line with the spirit of MA63. — Bernama