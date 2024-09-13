KUCHING, Sept 13 — The formula for distributing the RM600 million interim special grant to Sarawak and Sabah is still under discussion, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the allocation during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) meeting in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

“It is interim, and does not follow a fixed formula, which we are still discussing,” Abang Johari told reporters after officiating at the 2024 Conference of Parliamentary and State Assembly Speakers of Malaysia at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

Nevertheless, Abang Johari thanked Anwar for the 100 per cent increase in the allocation from RM300 million to RM600 million.

“Although the Constitution states that reviews should occur every five years, the Prime Minister had announced the increase with the amount to be included in Budget 2025. I am thankful for this.

“This increase reflects the government’s commitment under Datuk Seri Anwar’s leadership, although the formula for distribution has not yet been finalised,” he said.

On whether the proposed increase in the number Sarawak and Sabah members of parliament was discussed in Kota Kinabalu, Abang Johari said that discussions are ongoing.

He explained that, according to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report, there must be safeguards to ensure adequate representation in Parliament.

“In principle, we agree that Sarawak and Sabah should have at least 35 per cent representation in Parliament.

“However, further discussions on the details are needed,” he added. — The Borneo Post