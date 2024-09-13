KOTA KINABALU, Sept 13 — Sabah’s Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has welcomed the Federal government’s decision to increase temporary grants to Sabah from RM300 million to RM600 million starting next year.

Liew, like Sabah’s Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, welcomed the grant but emphasised that the state government would continue to fight for the 40 per cent net revenue rights granted under the Federal Constitution.

“The increase is very welcome. However, it is still pending on reading an agreement on the 40 per cent. I don’t think we can solve all the problems we have accumulated in 60 years with the grant but it is a good start.

“I think the RM600 million should be good, but we will continue to appeal,” she said.

Liew was responding to questions from reporters after a press conference for the 2024 Malaysia Day national celebration regarding the Federal government’s decision to increase the temporary grant for Sabah which was announced yesterday.

She reiterated that the temporary grant was given because the Federal government has yet to finalise the matter of the 40 per cent return of revenue owed to Sabah under the constitution.

Liew also declined to comment on the Federal government’s decision to continue appealing the Sabah Law Society’s legal case over the special grant, stating that this matter should be addressed by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

“I’m just a small player; everything will be decided by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.”

She added that there is a functioning system between the Federal and state governments and expressed confidence that the two would discuss the issue further and reach a solution.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told reporters that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to double the interim payment of RM300 million to Sabah and Sarawak during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) meeting.