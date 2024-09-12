KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — A teenager pleaded not guilty to four charges of child abuse at a Seremban childcare centre, where she was accused of physically harming young girls using a hot spoon.

Puteri Nurin Amalina Ahmad Daud, who turns 20 on September 22, claimed trial at the Seremban Sessions Courts for offences allegedly committed against children aged five to six in August 2024.

The court heard that the accused, employed as a childcare assistant, had caused burns and injuries to the children at the centre in Rasah, Negeri Sembilan, according to The Star.

“In total, there are four children who were subjected to physical injury,” said deputy public prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A. Aziz.

In two separate court sessions, Puteri Nurin faced four charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

In the first court session where Puteri Nurin was slapped with the first two charges, deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni asked the court for a remention date as her team had yet to obtain medical reports of the victims.

Puteri Nurin told the court she wished to be allowed bail, saying that she had only been working at the centre for five months and given an allowance of RM300 monthly.

Judge Datin Surita ordered the accused not to contact any of the victims, to report at the nearest police station once a month and to surrender her passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A. Aziz also did not offer bail in the second court session, saying that a serious crime against young children had been committed.

She added that the two charges in this court were in addition to two other earlier charges.

When judge Meor Sulaiman asked the accused if she had anything to say, she merely asked to be given bail.

When asked, the deputy public prosecutor confirmed that the alleged offences were committed in the same home as the previous charges.

“Taking that into account, I hereby deny the accused bail,” the judge said.

Both courts set October 18 for the remention of the case to allow Puteri Nurin time to appoint legal counsel.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that 171 individuals, including caretakers, religious teachers and the centre’s chairman, were arrested following the raids.

“Investigations revealed a company dealing with Muslim products was involved in human trafficking before a police report was lodged in Shah Alam, Selangor,” Razarudin said at a press conference yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the children who resided there were not only allegedly sodomised by the caretakers, but also taught to perform similar acts on the other children at the home.