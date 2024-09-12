KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Global Ikhwan Services & Business Holdings (GISBH) has denied claims that children at its welfare homes were sodomised or forced to sexually assault others.

The company responded in a statement reported by Free Malaysia Today after police raided 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, leading to the arrest of 171 individuals.

GISBH said that the accusations made by the police were serious and malicious.

“We deny these accusations as these welfare homes are clearly not operated by GISBH,” the company said.

“We will be lodging a police report to push for an investigation and those involved would be hauled to court,” it said in the statement.

GISBH further accused “certain parties” of having a hidden agenda aimed at tarnishing its reputation.

The company stated it would not hesitate to take legal action against those responsible for spreading false information.

GISBH, which operates numerous businesses in Malaysia and abroad, said it has moved away from its past association with the Al-Arqam group, and positioned itself as a multinational company.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that 171 individuals, including caretakers, religious teachers, and the centre’s chairman, were arrested following the raids.

“Investigations revealed a company dealing with Muslim products was involved in human trafficking before a police report was lodged in Shah Alam, Selangor,” Razarudin said at a press conference yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the children who resided there were not only sodomised by the caretakers, but also taught to perform similar acts on the other children at the home.

The case is being investigated under multiple acts, including the Child Act 2001 and the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.