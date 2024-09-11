KUANTAN, Sept 11 — A total of 171 individuals were arrested today following police raids on 20 children’s homes across Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, linked to a company alleged to be exploiting children under the guise of religious charity.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the operation known as “Op Global,” took place between 6 am and 11 am and among those arrested were 66 men and 105 women, aged 17 to 64, who served as caretakers, religious teachers and chairpersons of the homes.

As a result of the raids, 402 children — 201 boys and 201 girls, aged between one and 17 years were rescued. The children will be temporarily housed at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre.

“We will be conducting health screenings and documenting the rescued children, a process that may take up to 14 days due to the large number of individuals involved,” Razarudin told a press conference at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He further revealed that intelligence reports suggested the children were exposed to inappropriate behaviour and were pressured into imitating these actions with others. — Bernama