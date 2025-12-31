KUCHING, Dec 31 — Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened to accommodate 197 flood victims as of 10 am this morning, following continuous heavy rain since midnight last night, causing flooding around Kuching.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre in a statement announced that the two PPS involved Stapok Community Hall and Dewan R-Piang in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

“In the Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Multipurpose Hall PPS, there are 155 victims from 45 families while the Stapok Community Hall PPS has 42 victims but the number of families is still being identified,” he said.

Earlier, Sarawak JPBM said it received a call about the flood situation in Taman Desa Wira and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru areas at 5am this morning.

Yesterday, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a continuous rain warning at alert level for several areas in Sarawak starting today until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia informed that among the areas expected to be affected are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong. — Bernama