KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Children rescued during raids on 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan were forced to engage in sexual assaults, including sodomising each other, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed yesterday.

According to Free Malaysia Today Razarudin said some of the rescued children were coerced into sexually assaulting other residents, while others suffered physical abuse, including being burned with hot objects for minor mistakes.

"Children as young as five were injured with hot objects," he said during a press conference in Kuantan yesterday evening.

Several of the children were denied medical treatment, causing their conditions to worsen, he was reported saying.

The raids, conducted from 6am to 11am yesterday led to the arrest of 171 individuals, including a religious teacher (ustaz) and a hostel warden.

Razarudin confirmed that 402 children, made up of 201 boys and 201 girls, were rescued from the homes.

He said four investigation papers have been opened, with one already progressing under the Child Act 2001, while additional investigations are being carried out under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and Section 354 of the Penal Code.

He further explained that the operators of these homes had used religious sentiments to garner public sympathy and secure donations.