KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — PAS has stated that non-Muslim-owned eateries without halal certification should not accept Muslim customers or present themselves as Muslim-friendly.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan emphasised this position while discussing the ongoing debate on whether halal certification should be mandatory for food establishments that don’t serve pork or alcohol, as reported by Malaysiakini.

Speaking in a statement today, Takiyuddin said the proposal by the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) only concerns Muslims and their right to consume food that is guaranteed halal.

“If examined, it is clear that Jakim’s proposal only concerns Muslims, specifically their right to enjoy food that is guaranteed to be halal and not be misled about it.”

“In other words, non-Muslim-owned restaurants and eateries should not accept Muslim patrons to premises without a halal certificate, nor should they be allowed to ‘give the impression’ that the products offered ‘can be enjoyed by Muslims’,” he added.

His comments come in response to criticisms from Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, who had argued that mandatory halal certification would burden many businesses, including Muslim-owned establishments.

Kok had said on September 6 that making halal certification compulsory could interfere with customers’ freedom of choice and make Malaysia an object of ridicule internationally.

Takiyuddin acknowledged Kok’s right to voice her opinion but urged her to exercise caution in making remarks that might cause tensions.

He said, “By suggesting that the proposed implementation of halal certification in restaurants and eateries violates the rights and freedoms of non-Muslims, Kok also implies that the practice of Islam in this country poses a ‘threat’ to them.”

“This is, of course, an irresponsible and misguided depiction, seemingly aimed at creating division,” he added.

Takiyuddin further argued that a lack of clear halal certification has led to public distrust, and the government has a responsibility to better regulate the situation.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners’ Association (Primas) has stated that halal certification should not be mandatory for non-Muslim restaurants.

Primas president J Govindasamy said that while having a halal certification could help attract more Muslim customers, the decision should remain with the restaurant owners.