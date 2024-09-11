KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners’ Association (Primas) has stated that halal certification should not be mandatory for non-Muslim restaurants.

Primas president J Govindasamy said that while having a halal certification could help attract more Muslim customers, the decision should remain with the restaurant owners.

“I believe there is no need to make it mandatory. If there are restaurants whose customers are not Muslims, they should be allowed to operate without a halal certificate,” he told Malaysiakini.

“The restaurants should be allowed to decide if they want a halal certificate or not,” he added.

Govindasamy also noted that the process of obtaining the halal certification is costly, and the requirements are stringent.

He explained that all restaurants are currently required to obtain a licence from the local councils and are monitored regularly by the health department.

“There are periodic checks on the cleanliness and quality of the food. Every year, the local council grades the restaurants,” he said.

“There are also online reviews about restaurants and there have been many cases where premises have been shuttered for two weeks by the health department.

“As for the halal certification, I reiterate that it should be left to the restaurants to decide,” Govindasamy added.

The statement follows a report that the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is considering making halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food establishments that do not serve pork or alcohol.

This issue gained attention after DAP vice-chairperson Teresa Kok suggested the proposal be reviewed, sparking criticism from political opponents.

The Seputeh MP had commented on September 6, responding to a proposal by Religious Affairs Minister Na’im Mokhtar to mandate halal certification for all restaurants and food businesses, except those serving pork or alcohol.

Kok said making halal certification mandatory would burden small businesses and increase administrative costs and increase operating difficulties.

She had proposed a review of the mandatory halal certification proposal, saying that it should remain voluntary for businesses to obtain halal certificates based on market demands.

The probe was launched following concerns that her remarks on halal certification had touched on sensitive issues for Muslims in the country.

On Monday, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that police had launched an investigation under Section 298 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 after receiving complaints from individuals and non-governmental organisations.

Yesterday, Kok had her statement taken by the police at the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters at Bukit Aman yesterday, accompanied by her lawyer, Syahredzan Johan

The IGP said the police aimed to complete the inquiry within two days and that the case would then be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.