KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has clarified that she supports the Malaysian government’s efforts to promote halal certification in the food and beverage industry, and that she is not disrespecting Islam when asking for the government to reconsider the idea of making such certificates mandatory for pork-free and alcohol-free restaurants.

Backing the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) halal certification efforts, Kok pointed out that the standard that Jakim uses for halal certification is among the highest in the world.

“I have been promoting Malaysian halal certification to foreign countries since I held the post of Exco for Trade Industry and Investment in Selangor back in 2008 till today.

“In many meetings with business delegations and foreign government agencies, one of the agendas I raised was asking them to get halal certification from Malaysia if they wanted to export any food to Malaysia or to other Muslim countries,” she said in a statement on her Facebook account yesterday evening.

Referring to her previous press statement asking for a review of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar’s proposal on requiring pork-free and alcohol-free restaurants to get halal certification, Kok noted that her remarks had caused many misunderstandings from some parties. She said she had also been accused of not understanding Islam and not supporting halal certification.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am responsible for voicing the problems and voices of the people of various races. That is why I asked the government to review this proposal.

“My statement does not at all mean that I question halal certification, JAKIM’s role, or disrespect Islam,” she said.

While noting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks yesterday that she should have discussed the matter first instead of making statements openly, Kok said she could not have raised her views through internal channels as Na’im’s proposal was made in an open forum without engaging with lawmakers first.

“As such, I have no opportunity to convey views through internal channels,” she said.

Kok said she would give full cooperation to the police. The police is currently carrying out an investigation, following police reports on her September 6 statement.

On September 6, Kok said making halal certification mandatory would burden small businesses and increase administrative costs and increase operating difficulties.

She had proposed a review of the mandatory halal certification proposal, saying that it should remain voluntary for businesses to obtain halal certificates based on market demands.



