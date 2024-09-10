KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Bersatu Youth Chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal today asked for the Public Account Committee (PAC) to investigate recent major transport-related transactions and decisions by the government.

Among the issues mentioned by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal were to investigate the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) privatisation, Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) technical problems, and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) RM10.7 billion lease.

“We urge and demand PAC to fully investigate the following matters by summoning the Ministry of Transport, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

“We request PAC to compare this with the first attempt at privatising MAHB involving Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in 2019 and all parties involved then and now,” he said in the Bersatu Youth (Armada) press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Publika here.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal also asked PAC to conduct a forensic investigation to determine if there is any sabotage in the SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) investment transaction involving Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

“An investigation into the Ministry of Transport is also necessary due to the deteriorating operational impact on Malaysia Airlines as a national carrier,” he said.

On KTMB’s acquisition of new train assets through a lease method, which was estimated to cost RM10.7 billion from the Chinese government, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal called for a thorough investigation into this procurement process to ensure transparency as well as proper checks and balances.